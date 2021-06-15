Advertisement

Nebraska tax collections surge past expectations in May

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nebraska government tax collections surged well above projections in May, with the state collecting $297 million more than expected.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net tax receipts $720 million, which is more than 70% higher than the official forecast of $423 million.

The increase was driven by corporate income tax collections that were 375% above the certified state forecast and individual income tax collections that were 97% above the forecast.

Net sales-and-use and miscellaneous tax receipts were 14.9% and 30.9% higher, respectively. Net tax collections are also higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which ends this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of...
Five Nebraskans suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Nebraska teen dies after trying to swim across Missouri River
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man steals woman’s car while pumping gas; suspect & car still missing
42-year-old Corrine Kucera
LPD responds to burglary in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Huskers versus Huskers
Husker Athletics prepares for new laws around NIL
Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl gearing up for summer shows
University leaders discuss NIL and having athletes get paid for it.
NIL and getting athletes paid
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
A new study from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that growing the dairy industry, to...
Local farmers encourage growth of Nebraska’s dairy industry