Nebraska teen dies after trying to swim across Missouri River

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Search crews in central Montana have found the body of a 17-year-old Nebraska boy who witnesses say was trying to swim across the Missouri River Monday night.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that search crews were called to an area along the river near the town of Cascade after the boy was reported missing.

The victim has been was identified as David Van Essen of Greenwood, Nebraska. Witnesses told investigators that Van Essen attempted to swim across the river without wearing a lifejacket. He was seen going under the water and did not resurface.

