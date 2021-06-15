Nebraska’s first electric vehicle ride and drive event is coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s first electric vehicle ride and drive will be held in Lincoln, July 24. The LES EV Ride + Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Haymarket Park, 403 Line Dr. Circle, and will serve as the capstone event for LES’ Sustainable Living Week, July 19 to July 24.

“It is an honor to bring this opportunity to LES customers,” said Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services at LES. “As the EV future continues to take root in our community, public power is here to make sure our customers have all the information they need to make the best energy decisions they can. LES’ EV Ride + Drive gives Lincoln area residents the chance to see these vehicles up close, talk to owners and get behind the wheel for a test drive.”

Along with the chance to drive some EVs and talk to owners and dealers, eventgoers can learn about EVs from area experts while grabbing some food from local food trucks in attendance and checking out Sustainable Living booths from LES’ community partners. During the event, electric buses from the City’s StarTran fleet will shuttle visitors from Canopy Street in the Haymarket to Haymarket Park.

“This will be a special event for our community and marks the first of its type in the state,” Shkolnick said. “We couldn’t have done it without the continued, generous support of the Nebraska Environmental Trust.”

Those interested in a test drive should pre-register for LES’ EV Ride + Drive at LES.com/Drive by Thursday, July 22, to help ensure you get a time slot to test drive a vehicle. Same-day appointments can be made but are not guaranteed.

