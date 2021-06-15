Advertisement

Officers investigating break-in at Lincoln smoke shop

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a break-in this week at a smoke shop in central Lincoln.

LPD said on Tuesday around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to G & G Smoke Shop, off 27th and Randolph Streets, for an alarm call.

When officers arrived they found the front door had been forced open, but no one was inside the business.

According to police, the owner arrived on scene and reviewed security video that showed two people running through the store and kicking at an interior storage door.

LPD said the two people then ran away without gaining further access to the store.

There was an estimated $500 damage and LPD said there doesn’t appear to be a loss of property.

Anyone with information is should call police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

