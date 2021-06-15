Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Two drowned in crash into Nebraska canal

By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
MAXWELL, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska sheriff’s office says two people drowned last week when the pickup truck they were in rolled into a water-filled canal.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that the crash happened Thursday afternoon when the truck lost control on a rural road and went into the Tri-County Canal near Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says by the time first responders arrived, workers with the Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District had already jumped into the water and pulled out 74-year-old Alex Sanchez, of North Platte, who died at the scene. A county dive team later recovered the body of 52-year-old Kimberly McCarter, of Papillion.

