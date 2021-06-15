Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Mother Nature turns up the heat...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A “hot” ridge of high pressure will bring the warmest temperatures of the season to the forecast area Wednesday and Thursday...

Parts of 10-11 Country could see their warmest temperatures in years over the next 48 hours as high pressure slides across the Central Plains. Afternoon readings between 95° and 105° look quite likely for both Wednesday and Thursday...with overnight lows not providing much relief as they only drop into the mid 60s-to-low 70s. While dew point levels will not be pleasant...they are not expected to be extremely high either...but the combination of heat and humidity will be a serious concern if you are not careful. A cold front will push into the region late Thursday...and this will bring some relief from the dramatic heat by Friday.

Deep Heating...
Triple-Digit Thursday...
Heat Safety Tips...
Heat Safety Tips...
Hot Car Safety Tips...
Shower and thunderstorm “possibilities” are a bit more problematic. Isolated thunderstorm chances will continue to be sprinkled across your forecasts...with better chances for more widespread activity late Wednesday as a disturbance drifts into the region...and again late Thursday as a cold front drops south across the area. Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks possible Saturday night-into-Sunday as mid-level low pressure waves also make their way into Nebraska. Highs for Friday...Saturday and Sunday should be in the upper 80s-to-low 90s...with even cooler readings possible next week along with a continued chance for additional precipitation.

