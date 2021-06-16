Advertisement

10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Crete

Caption
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van made stops in Ainsworth, Aurora, Crete and Ord on Tuesday.

In Aurora, Hampton donated over 3,000 Ibs of food to the Hamilton County Food Pantry.

In Crete, Pinnacle Bank of Crete made a $1,000 donation. Kona Ice was also in Crete donating a portion of their proceeds to the Blue Valley Community Action – Saline County Food Pantry.

In Ord, patrons of Scratchtown Brewing Company and fundraiser partners Quiz Graphic Arts and Misko Sports raised $1,660 to benefit the Ord Food Pantry’s Can Care-a-Van drive. Fundraising support came from many patrons in and outside of Ord, including major campaign contributor Ord Memorial Chapel.

Below are results from Tuesday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Aurora:

Goal: 20,000 lbs of food

Donated: 42,460 Ibs

This food benefits the Hamilton County Food Pantry.

Crete:

Goal: 5,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 5,007 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action – Saline County Food Pantry.

Ainsworth:

Goal: 6,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 2,747 Ibs

This food benefits the Ainsworth Food Pantry.

Ord:

Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 13,553 Ibs

This food benefits the Ord UMC Food Pantry.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Geneva, Grand Island and York on Wednesday.

View a list of stops, times and most needed items

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors AAA Auto Club Group and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

