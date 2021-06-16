Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of...
Five Nebraskans suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
Nebraska teen dies after trying to swim across Missouri River
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: Car recovered in Omaha after man steals woman’s car while pumping gas
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody

Latest News

CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Some of the biggest nonprofits in the world, like United Way and the Red Cross accept...
CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
It's day 3 of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van. Wednesday's stops included Geneva, Grand Island and York.
Can Care-a-Van in Grand Island