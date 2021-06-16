CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of the biggest nonprofits in the world, like United Way and the Red Cross accept cryptocurrency for donations. Now CEDARS is joining them.

If you’re unfamiliar with what exactly cryptocurrency is, it’s digital or virtual money. CEDARS said about a year ago, they started thinking of more ways the community could pitch in and support and cryptocurrency was one of them. The organization says donations go to helping them fulfill their mission of helping children.

“As the demand for programs continues to grow at CEDARS, so does the need for community support,” said Rico Zavala, Director of Strategic Alliances at CEDARS. “Community support is what’s kept us growing for so long, and if we can provide donors with alternative ways to give, then that’s what we want to do.”

Cedars says they want people to understand that just because they’re accepting cryptocurrency does not mean they’re dealing in it. Once donations are given, they’re turned into cash.

If you’d like to donate cryptocurrency, click HERE.

