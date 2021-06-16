Advertisement

CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations

Some of the biggest nonprofits in the world, like United Way and the Red Cross accept...
Some of the biggest nonprofits in the world, like United Way and the Red Cross accept cryptocurrency for donations. Now CEDARS is joining them.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of the biggest nonprofits in the world, like United Way and the Red Cross accept cryptocurrency for donations. Now CEDARS is joining them.

If you’re unfamiliar with what exactly cryptocurrency is, it’s digital or virtual money. CEDARS said about a year ago, they started thinking of more ways the community could pitch in and support and cryptocurrency was one of them. The organization says donations go to helping them fulfill their mission of helping children.

“As the demand for programs continues to grow at CEDARS, so does the need for community support,” said Rico Zavala, Director of Strategic Alliances at CEDARS. “Community support is what’s kept us growing for so long, and if we can provide donors with alternative ways to give, then that’s what we want to do.”

Cedars says they want people to understand that just because they’re accepting cryptocurrency does not mean they’re dealing in it. Once donations are given, they’re turned into cash.

If you’d like to donate cryptocurrency, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of...
Five Nebraskans suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Nebraska teen dies after trying to swim across Missouri River
Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: Car recovered in Omaha after man steals woman’s car while pumping gas
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody

Latest News

CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations
It's day 3 of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van. Wednesday's stops included Geneva, Grand Island and York.
Can Care-a-Van in Grand Island
Heat Advisory
Thursday Forecast: Out of the frying pan and into the fire...
Officials urge caution during heat advisory