Fairbury declares water emergency after sudden drop in levels

FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) -

The City of Fairbury is asking residents to stop any unnecessary use of water after an unknown problem “caused an excessive amount of water” to be disbursed from the City’s transmission lines and water tower, according to an alert posted to the City’s website.

The City released the following statement shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday:

“The water level in the water tower is rising and is now above 41′. However, at the advice of the Water Superintendent and approval of the Mayor, the water emergency will remain in effect until tomorrow morning (June 17).

The root cause of the issue has not yet been confirmed.”

The Water Superintendent was notified about the issue at 4 a.m. Wednesday, which caused the 1-million-gallon water tower to measure below the 40′ level needed to maintain a “solid level of water”.

The cause of the excessive use of water hadn’t been identified as of Wednesday morning. “The Mayor is ordering the residential use of irrigation water, car washing, filling of swimming pools, etc. (any unnecessary use) cease at this time and until further notice”, the alert stated.

