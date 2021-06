LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird are holding a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday morning.

The briefing will start at 11 a.m.

It can be viewed on the player above.

The current Directed Health Measures in place in Lincoln are set to expire on Friday, and the risk dial currently remains in the green level.

