LPD: 3 Texas men break into Best Buy; iPads and other tech devices stacked near door to be stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three men from Texas are facing burglary charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say they broke into Best Buy and tried stealing electronics.

On Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Best Buy on reports of a suspicious car. LPD said people could see a group of men banging on the front doors of the business and carrying something in their hands.

LPD said responding officers saw a 2016 white Mercedes unoccupied and they could hear loud noises in the front of the building.

According to police, officers went to the front and saw a man walking out of Best Buy who then ran away. LPD said officers were able to take him into custody a short time later.

Another officer saw a different man trying to leave through an emergency exit but then run inside the store, police explained.

Officers said they went into the store and surrounded Best Buy where they were able to arrest two men.

Inside the store, according to police, officers found 26 different tech devices stacked near the door to be stolen including iPads, iPhones, Mac books and Apple watches. Officers said all of the tech devices have been recovered.

LPD said the glass doors of the store were smashed and the three men used a saw to get through a large metal gate.

Officers arrested two 20-year-old men and a 21-year-old man who are all each facing burglary charges, as well as possession of burglar’s tools charges.

LPD said the three men are from Houston, Texas. Officers estimate the damage to the store at roughly $7,000.

