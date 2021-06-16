Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man who was shot in the face this weekend has died, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to LPD, officers were called to a party near 61st Street and Cleveland Avenue Saturday around 4 a.m. because of a fight involving dozens of people. During the fight, a 31-year-old man was shot in the face.

That man, Deontae Abron, has now passed away.

Police officers provided medical aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to a local hospital. He was then transported to an Omaha hospital and died on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600

