Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license

New License
New License(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska DMV on Wednesday announced a new driver’s license aimed at increasing security.

The DMV tweeted on Wednesday the new license will have a new look and “upgraded security features.”

The updated appearance will feature some Nebraska landmarks such as the Nebraska State Capitol.

According to the tweet, you do not need to immediately replace your current license and can wait until your current one expires.

