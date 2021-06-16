Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska DMV on Wednesday announced a new driver’s license aimed at increasing security.

The DMV tweeted on Wednesday the new license will have a new look and “upgraded security features.”

The updated appearance will feature some Nebraska landmarks such as the Nebraska State Capitol.

According to the tweet, you do not need to immediately replace your current license and can wait until your current one expires.

Introducing: the new Nebraska driver’s license! pic.twitter.com/eV5tSuZ0IP — Nebraska DMV (@NebraskaDMV) June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.