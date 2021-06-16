Omaha’s Eppley Airfield begins new construction project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction began Wednesday on upgrades to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield that officials say will modernize access to the airport and make parking safer and easier for travelers.

By the end of next year, the entrance to the airfield will have a completely new look, part of what the Omaha Airport Authority said is a multi-million dollar modernization project of the south garage and the Terminal Entrance Roadway.

Expansion of the Terminal Roadway will include more traffic lanes, a new entrance with stoplights, and new lighting and landscaping. (Omaha Airport Authority)

“This program will improve customer service by providing enhancements to capacity, efficiency, safety, and security,” Dave Roth, Airport Authority CEO, said in a statement. “These projects were identified in our Terminal Modernization Program planning process, and both provide enhancements for the traveling public while positioning Eppley Airfield for long-term growth.”

The south garage restoration project will include energy-efficient lighting, wider stalls, a new ramp to Level 3 for new, climate-controlled premium parking, and new signage. Expansion of the Terminal Roadway will include more traffic lanes, a new entrance with stoplights, and new lighting and landscaping.

“It’s going to involve relocating the current entrance about 1,500 feet, quarter-mile, to the south of where it is right now,” said Stephen McCoy, chief development officer at Eppley. “The new entrance will have signalized lanes, traffic lights, and turn lanes that will improve the entrance into the roadway system here.”

Access to the south garage and Terminal will be open during construction and improvements, the news release stated, though customers might encounter minor detours and find some parts of the garage closed. The Airport Authority recommended that visitors use the new north garage, which is accessible via Abbott Drive.

Funding for the $20.3 million roadway expansion will comprise $12 million from the Federal Aviation Administration. Airport Authority funds will cover the rest and also the full $8.3 million projected cost for the south garage improvements.

Construction should be completed by late 2022, the news release stated.

