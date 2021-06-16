Overnight shooting in north Omaha leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in north Omaha.

The victim killed, whom Omaha Police identified as Timothy Washington III, 37, was found outside at 39th and Ames streets about 2:20 a.m., according to an OPD report.

Two women, ages 21 and 33, were wounded, arriving at Nebraska Medical Center via private vehicle. The OPD report said neither had life-threatening injuries.

6 News saw a large number of evidence markers in the street indicating the multiple shots were fired. Investigators were paying close attention to a white vehicle at the scene but were unable to provide descriptions of the possible gunman or gunmen. They said they were hoping to talk to the victims at the hospital to help piece together what happened.

Police Lt. Marlene Rieder said several people showed up at the scene understandably upset, believing their loved one was the victim. The police said officers were initially responding to a ShotSpotter activation.

OPD is still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip at p3tips.com or via the P3 Tips app. Information about a homicide that leads to an arrest could earn a reward of up to $25,000, the release states.

