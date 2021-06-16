Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of...
Five Nebraskans suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
Nebraska teen dies after trying to swim across Missouri River
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: Car recovered in Omaha after man steals woman’s car while pumping gas
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody

Latest News

CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Some of the biggest nonprofits in the world, like United Way and the Red Cross accept...
CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
It's day 3 of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van. Wednesday's stops included Geneva, Grand Island and York.
Can Care-a-Van in Grand Island