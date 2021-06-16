Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl gearing up for summer shows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Concert and event announcements continue to roll out of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It’s a stark contrast to what the event venue has seen for the past year and it’s ready to bring back the masses.

For many months PBA has been the hub of COVID-19 vaccines but soon it hopes to be a hub of events and concerts once again

In its first events back post-vaccine Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted eight shows of Disney on Ice and reopened Pinewood Bowl last Friday to full capacity.

“It was terrific to be back in the bowl,” said Tom Lorenz, the general manager of both venues. “To have over 4,000 people there, it felt like normal.”

Line-ups for late summer are starting to fill up with Jeff Foxworthy and Alabama announcing stops in the capital city.

Next week alone Pinewood Bowl is set to host Styx, Chicago and Cole Swindell.

Lorenz said it helps but they won’t be able to make up the losses it’s taken over the past year.

“We really missed it last summer,” Lorenz said. “We were able to do one show last year and it was the beach boys in august and that was very different because of the DHMs and restrictions that were in place but now to be back people were very excited just to be out.”

One problem that remains across a lot of industries is staffing.

Many that worked those vaccine clinics were volunteers and staffing PBA is a much bigger undertaking.

“Pretty large staff numbers prior to the pandemic,” Lorenz said. “Coming back we are certainly offering all those folks to come back but some have found other ways to have part-time jobs so were actively seeking.”

As for those make-up shows, Lorenz says heading into the fall the lineup will be making up for lost time. Filled out by acts who were supposed to be here in 2020.

“So now to play off a show you get to take that revenue and put it into the current fiscal year when the show finally plays so that will put us in a strong position to go forward,” Lorenz said.

As far as those staffing issues go Lorenz doesn’t envision a major impact on the experience. He said they hope to fill the jobs over the next several weeks since the big shows at PBA are still a couple of months away.

