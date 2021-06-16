Advertisement

Several Central Nebraska pantries benefit from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van

By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Can-Care-a-Van is in full swing in Nebraska, and three more communities got involved on Wednesday.

The stops Wednesday included Geneva, Grand Island and York.

In York, the Green family has been collecting canned goods for over 25 years now to help Blue Valley Community Action - York. They go door to door every year and this year alone, they collected 6,496 Ibs.

Below are the results from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Grand Island:

Goal: 28,000 lbs of food

Donated: 16,335 Ibs

This food benefits the Hope Harbor Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camile’s Cupboard and the Salvation Army.

York:

Goal: 5,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 9,182 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action.

Geneva:

Goal: 6,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 5,553 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action – Fillmore County.

View a list of stops, times and most needed items

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Columbus and Nebraska City on Thursday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors AAA Auto Club Group and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

