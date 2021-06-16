Advertisement

Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun

By KSNV staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Police in Nevada were interrogating an accused child killer when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The suspect grabbed one of the officer’s guns.

Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments after he admitted to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, police said.

According to police, Rhodes told them he punched the toddler several times until he stopped breathing.

Police also said he drew them a map showing where he hid Amari’s body.

As Rhodes struggles with his handcuffs, detectives rush in and attempt to calm him down.

He grabbed a gun from the officer’s holster, and a frightening struggle happens as detectives fought to make sure Rhodes could not get a good grip on the gun.

Thankfully, they were able to get it out of his hands without anyone being injured.

Rhodes is expected in court later this month. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of...
Five Nebraskans suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
Nebraska teen dies after trying to swim across Missouri River
Lincoln Police Department
UPDATE: Car recovered in Omaha after man steals woman’s car while pumping gas
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody

Latest News

CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Some of the biggest nonprofits in the world, like United Way and the Red Cross accept...
CEDARS in Lincoln now accepts cryptocurrency donations
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
It's day 3 of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van. Wednesday's stops included Geneva, Grand Island and York.
Can Care-a-Van in Grand Island