Thursday Forecast: Out of the frying pan and into the fire...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Triple-digit heat returned to much of Nebraska on Wednesday...and will continue to be a threat for many on Thursday...

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The hottest temperatures of the season...and for some of us the hottest temperatures in years...will continue to plague much of the area on Thursday. Afternoon readings are likely to reach the 95°-to-105° range on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will push into the region during the day. The RECORD HIGH in Lincoln for Thursday is 101° set back in 1918...and tied in 1946...and we have a good chance of exceeding that. Heat Advisories will be in effect for much of Nebraska again on Thursday as heat index values between 100° and 108° will be possible.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Friday Highs (KOLN)

The aforementioned cold front is expected to spark some thunderstorm development late in the day on Thursday...but activity is likely to be widely “scattered”...not “widespread”. Any ‘storms that do develop would have the potential to be strong-to-severe...but the hit-and-miss nature of the precipitation should keep us from realizing a major severe weather outbreak.

Even if the cold front fails to bring us some much-needed rainfall...it will certainly lead to somewhat cooler temperatures. While still quite warm...highs for Friday...Saturday and Sunday should range from the upper 80s-to-mid 90s...with readings cooling back even further early next week...with highs Monday and Tuesday headed for the upper 70s-to-low 80s.

As far as precipitation chances go later in the week and weekend...we expect the front to stall across the region. That will continue to give us “isolated” thunderstorm chances on Friday...with the BEST chance for more widespread rainfall coming Saturday night and into Father’s Day Sunday as another weather system slides into the area and interacts with our boundary.

Changes Coming... (KOLN)

Heat Safety Tips... (KOLN)

Heat Safety Tips... (KOLN)

Hot Car Safety Tips... (KOLN)

