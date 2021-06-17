66-year-old man cited for string of tire slashings in east Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department have cited a 66-year-old man for a string of tire slashings and vandalism in his east Lincoln neighborhood.

LPD said on Tuesday the man was cited for seven counts of criminal mischief. According to police, each date is an incident and a total of 31 tires were slashed, as well as two water faucets damaged.

Police said the estimated total damage loss is $6,320.

Timeline

May 23, 2020: Four victims living in the 300 and 400 block of W Broadview Drive reported to police they had tires slashed while their cars were parked in front of their homes. LPD said the damage totaled $800.

July 5th, 2020: Four victims living in 7500 block of Steinway Drive had their tires slashed while their cars were parked in front of their homes. LPD said the damage totaled $675 dollar.

October 24th, 2020: Nine victims living in 400 block of W Broadview Drive, as well as people living on the 400 block of N 75th Street had their tires slashed. LPD said the damage totaled $2,100.

November 6th, 2020: Six victims in W Broadview Drive had their tires slashed. LPD said the damage totaled $775.

December 15th, 2020: Seven victims in 300 block of Jeffrey and W Broadview had their tires slashed. LPD said the damage totaled $1,350.

March 30th, 2021: One victim in 7500 block of Steinway said their tires slashed. LPD said the damage totaled $405.

June 1st, 2021: A man called 911 and LPD said he had heard banging on side of house 300 block of W Broadview Drive. LPD said the man ran outside and saw another man running from the area. Police said the man chased the suspect and was able to gather a description of him, as well as the home he ran into.

LPD said the man also saw the suspect drop a screwdriver with a sharpened edge. According to police, based on that information they were able to identify the 66-year-old man.

Officers said the victim said when he got home he noticed the exterior water faucet had been damaged. LPD said another neighbor on the 400 block of W Broadview Drive had a damaged water faucet. LPD said the damage totaled $250.

Investigators reviewed security video footage in all the cases and determined it was the 66-year-old man who was responsible.

