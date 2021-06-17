Advertisement

Buffalo County employees get Friday off

Buffalo County employees get Friday off in observance of the newly declared "Juneteenth" holiday.
Buffalo County employees get Friday off in observance of the newly declared "Juneteenth" holiday.
By Mark Baumert
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Buffalo County workers will benefit from the newly declared federal holiday.

President Biden Thursday signed a bill passed by both the House and Senate which establishes June 19 or “Juneteenth” as a national holiday. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Texas slaves were informed of freedom by Union soldiers two months after the Civil War ended and 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

On Thursday afternoon, Governor Ricketts notified state workers that they would get Friday, June 18, as a holiday in concert with the federal holiday.

Also, late Thursday afternoon Buffalo County Board Administrator Lynn Martin announced that Buffalo County offices would be closed Friday to observe the holiday. However, courts will remain open and court hearings will proceed. The Buffalo County Attorney’s office will remain.

The state of Nebraska Judicial Branch Thursday announced the state courts and probation offices would remain open Friday, June 18. Judicial Branch employees will observe Juneteenth at various times throughout the upcoming year.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
I-80 westbound near Ashland closed due to fatal crash
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City announces end of DHMs in Lincoln
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody

Latest News

Friday Highs
Friday Forecast: Not quite as “hot”...but nowhere near “cool”
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County
Nebraska to offer additional payments for 2019 flood relief
Several streets near downtown to close Saturday for parade