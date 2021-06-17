Buffalo County employees get Friday off

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Buffalo County workers will benefit from the newly declared federal holiday.

President Biden Thursday signed a bill passed by both the House and Senate which establishes June 19 or “Juneteenth” as a national holiday. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Texas slaves were informed of freedom by Union soldiers two months after the Civil War ended and 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

On Thursday afternoon, Governor Ricketts notified state workers that they would get Friday, June 18, as a holiday in concert with the federal holiday.

Also, late Thursday afternoon Buffalo County Board Administrator Lynn Martin announced that Buffalo County offices would be closed Friday to observe the holiday. However, courts will remain open and court hearings will proceed. The Buffalo County Attorney’s office will remain.

The state of Nebraska Judicial Branch Thursday announced the state courts and probation offices would remain open Friday, June 18. Judicial Branch employees will observe Juneteenth at various times throughout the upcoming year.

