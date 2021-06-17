Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
I-80 westbound near Ashland closed due to fatal crash
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City announces end of DHMs in Lincoln
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Friday Highs
Friday Forecast: Not quite as “hot”...but nowhere near “cool”
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip
Buffalo County employees get Friday off in observance of the newly declared "Juneteenth" holiday.
Buffalo County employees get Friday off