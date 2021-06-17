Advertisement

Chance Hroch & Luke Roskam remain teammates with Grand Junction Rockies

By Nicole Griffith
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball’s Chance Hroch and Luke Roskam’s college careers came to an end in the Fayetteville Regional. Less than 10 days later and the pair are already teammates again. This time with the Grand Junction Rockies.

One month before the MLB draft and Chance Hroch is taking a chance on himself to improve his draft stock.

“I actually got the call on the bus on Tuesday coming back from Arkansas,” said Chance Hroch. “It seemed like a good opportunity for me. I got here, signed the contract and I pitched on Sunday, so it’s been kind of a crazy week.”

The Grand Junction Rockies are in the Pioneer League which is an independent minor league, so this does not impact draft eligibility.

Hroch already has one game under his belt. He went 7 innings had one strikeout and six hits. Fellow Husker Luke Roskam hit two solo homeruns in his debut.

“I figured it would be a good opportunity,” said Luke Roskam. “We play every day besides Tuesday, so six games a week.”

The question everyone wants to know is would Hroch still have his mustache. He said he has no plans to shave it soon.

“As long as I’m pitching well I’m going to keep it,” said Hroch.

The two are hoping to be selected in next month’s MLB draft which is July 11-13.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City announces end of DHMs in Lincoln
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Best Buy Burglary
LPD: 3 Texas men break into Best Buy; iPads and other tech devices stacked near door to be stolen

Latest News

Video: Hroch and Roskam team up in Grand Junction
Video: Hroch and Roskam team up in Grand Junction
Video: Big Red Blitz 2021
Video: Big Red Blitz 2021
Nebraska shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach runs to first base during a practice at Hawks Field.
Schwellenbach Named John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year
The Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO is set to return on Wednesday, June 16, with Husker coaches...
Big Red Blitz set for June 16