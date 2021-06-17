Chance Hroch & Luke Roskam remain teammates with Grand Junction Rockies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball’s Chance Hroch and Luke Roskam’s college careers came to an end in the Fayetteville Regional. Less than 10 days later and the pair are already teammates again. This time with the Grand Junction Rockies.

One month before the MLB draft and Chance Hroch is taking a chance on himself to improve his draft stock.

“I actually got the call on the bus on Tuesday coming back from Arkansas,” said Chance Hroch. “It seemed like a good opportunity for me. I got here, signed the contract and I pitched on Sunday, so it’s been kind of a crazy week.”

The Grand Junction Rockies are in the Pioneer League which is an independent minor league, so this does not impact draft eligibility.

Hroch already has one game under his belt. He went 7 innings had one strikeout and six hits. Fellow Husker Luke Roskam hit two solo homeruns in his debut.

“I figured it would be a good opportunity,” said Luke Roskam. “We play every day besides Tuesday, so six games a week.”

The question everyone wants to know is would Hroch still have his mustache. He said he has no plans to shave it soon.

“As long as I’m pitching well I’m going to keep it,” said Hroch.

The two are hoping to be selected in next month’s MLB draft which is July 11-13.

