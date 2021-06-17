College World Series information: parking, security, tickets, and more

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heading to the College World Series? Here’s everything thing you need to know before you go.

The Omaha Police Department and Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority gave an update Thursday afternoon on parking, traffic, safety, and ticket information ahead of the CWS, which overlaps Wave 2 of the Olympic Swim Trials in the coming days.

Omaha Police say come early and be prepared to walk!

“It’s important to leave early. Know where you are going before you come here. Have a plan. If you are a CWS season ticket holder you have a pass for one of the lots but if you are not, do yourself a favor and look at these websites, the swim websites, and look at a general map of the downtown area like Omaha Park One,” said Capt. Mark Delser, Omaha Police Dept.

According to an OPD news release Thursday, additional officers will be on patrol in the Riverfront and Old Market areas throughout the CWS.

“We need the pedestrians to really pay attention to the officers on the corner and listen to their commands for when it’s time to cross the street. Please don’t cross mid-block. Always cross at a crosswalk. You may have to wait a couple of minutes but the officers control the traffic flows and we try to control the pedestrian flow,” said Capt. Delser.

Safety and security measures will also be in place at TD Ameritrade Park, but visitors are encouraged to “report any suspicious behavior or unattended items to nearby officers, or to call 911.”

Ticket & stadium info

All tickets are digital this year via Ticketmaster, but the box office can help anyone needing assistance with their ticket. Fans are asked to report anyone attempting to sell them a paper ticket.

OPD will be “actively enforcing all scalping laws,” the release states. Reserved tickets for games 1-4 and finals games 1-3 are valued at $45-$60; reserved tickets for games 5, 7, and 11 are valued at $30-$60; reserved tickets for games 6, 8, 9, 10, and 12 are valued at $35-$60. The box office has a limited number of single club seats available for $70 on game day for all games. Tickets for the first weekend and final games are valued at $28; weekday evenings are $23 and weekday afternoons are $18. Fees may apply. Saturday’s “if needed” games, referred to as Bracket 1 and 2, are valued at $30-$60, with club seats available for $80.

CWS fans will be required to leave between games, but organizers say gates will reopen as soon as possible after the stadium is cleared. But those re-entering must also be screened again.

Gates will open two hours before the game starts. Seating will be bench-style seats, with backs.

Fans will also be able to listen to the game broadcast on AM 1670.

The Douglas County Health Department will have a pop-up vaccination site north of the CHI Health Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Local Better Business Bureau officials offered additional tips for avoiding CWS 2021 ticket scams, advising buyers use their website to vet sellers, and suggesting that the purchases be made using a credit card rather than a debit card, wire transfer, or cash as they’re difficult to recoup if things go wrong.

“Verifying that the seller is an Accredited Business is a good place to start,” the BBB release states.

The BBB also suggests that victims of any scams post the incident on its Scam Tracker.

“Your firsthand experience can help others recognize scammers’ tactics before it’s too late,” the release states.

Screening protocols

OPD and security officers will screen fans and employees — including a brief “wanding” — at all entrances of the stadium, according to the release. The clear bag policy also will be enforced at the park:

Clear, uncolored plastic bags will be permitted.

Small or clutch-sized purses or wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long.

One-gallon, clear plastic freezer bags are permitted.

Diaper bags must be clear plastic.

Exceptions will be made for bags of medical necessity after a brief search.

During that check-through process, OPD said, fans will not be permitted to bring in the following:

Any sort of weapon, or anything that might resemble a weapon

Alcohol or drugs, including vaping pens and e-cigs

Recording devices or laser pointers

Drones, bicycles, motorized scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, Heelys, etc. — but there will be a bicycle valet at the stadium. Motor scooter operators are reminded that they are subject to city and state “rules of the road.”

Signs, noisemakers, confetti, fireworks, etc.

Umbrellas, beach balls,

Outside food or beverages — but empty clear plastic bottles, 20 ounces or less, will be permitted to allow for drinking water.

Animals, except for service animals

Parking & tailgating

CWS fans are advised to utilize the Park Omaha app to locate — and pay for — hundreds of parking spaces around the stadium. OPD also noted the following information, reminding fans not to leave valuables inside vehicles:

MECA-managed lots will be open 8 a.m. until 90 minutes after the end of the day’s last game.

Lots B and D will be “pass lots” during CWS game days. Season ticket holders should use Lot D.

Tailgating will be allowed in surface lots but not in the CHI Health Center garage. Grills and other tailgating items must be kept out of drive lanes and parking spaces.

A limited number of ADA spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots A, B, and D; Lot D requires a special pass, the OPD release states. A drop-off location will be available near the corner of 12th and Mike Fahey streets, and elevators are available south of the ticket windows near Gates 1 and 2.

Motorcycle parking will be available on the south side of Mike Fahey Street, between 13th and 14th streets.

OPD said that all other parking is privately owned and subject to fees or towing.

NEED HELP? Anyone in need of towing or who might find themselves locked out of their vehicle can take advantage of AAA Nebraska’s free help for CWS patrons from noon to 10 p.m. during the event. Call 1-800-AAA-HELP or contact an officer at the park for assistance.

Getting around downtown

Taxis will be available at 12th and Cass streets; between Capitol and Cass streets on 10th Street; and on Cuming Street next to the Holiday Inn.

Pedicabs will stage on 12th and Mike Fahey Street, across from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

Ride-share pickup and drop-off locations will be available along 10th Street in front of CHI Health Center Omaha.

