Advertisement

Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is docked at Port Canaveral, Fla., as crew members get vaccinated for COVID-19. Customers and employees of several Carnival Corp. cruise lines might have had personal information stolen. The Miami-based company said Thursday, June 17, that a data breach in March might have exposed things like Social Security numbers and dates of birth for some customers, employees and ship crew members on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.(Joe Burbank | Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carnival Corp. said Thursday that a data breach in March might have exposed personal information about customers and employees on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.

In a letter to customers, the company indicated that outsiders might have gained access to Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses and health information of people.

The company declined to say how many people’s information was exposed.

The breach comes after Carnival was hit twice last year by ransomware attacks.

Carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell said the company detected the latest intrusion to some of its information-technology systems on March 19 and shut down access and hired a cybersecurity company to investigate. He said Carnival is making changes to improve security of its information systems.

Frizzell said the company has notified the affected people and set up a call center to answer their questions.

The Miami-headquartered company disclosed in a securities filing in April that hackers broke into its systems in August of last year and again in December.

The attackers encrypted part of one cruise line’s IT systems and gained access to personal information about customers and employees. Carnival said there was no indication that personal information exposed in those attacks was misused. The company did not indicate whether it paid a ransom.

Carnival’s shares fell 3% on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
I-80 westbound near Ashland closed due to fatal crash
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Nebraska State Offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth
Two sections of 84th Street are cordoned off with cones due to cracked concrete
Sections of 84th Street closed as median buckles

Latest News

A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news...
Senator: Military justice changes must go beyond sex cases
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with a love of flashy plaid suits on the TV comedy...
Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79