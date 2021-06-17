Fairbury says water supply replenished, asks for continued conservation

FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) -

The City of Fairbury says the supply of water in its water tower has been replenished after declaring a water emergency Wednesday morning because it had reached a low level.

The City said Wednesday the 1,000,000-gallon tower had dipped below the level necessary “to maintain a solid level of water”, and asked residents to stop all non-essential use of water. They said Thursday they believed the drop in level “was a result of supply and demand and likely due to residential irrigation.”

According to an update Thursday, the level had been replenished, but due to the high temperatures and lack of precipitation, the City is asking residents to regulate water as follows:

addresses ending in even numbers are to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns, washing vehicles, etc. to even calendar days

addresses ending in odd numbers are to limit their outdoor water usage, including watering lawns, washing vehicles, etc. to odd calendar days.

The requested reduction in use is in effect until further notice.

