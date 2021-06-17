Advertisement

Fairbury says water supply replenished, asks for continued conservation

The City of Fairbury is asking residents to stop any unnecessary use of water after an unknown...
The City of Fairbury is asking residents to stop any unnecessary use of water after an unknown problem “caused an excessive amount of water” to be disbursed from the City’s transmission lines and water tower, according to an alert posted to the City’s website.(News Channel Nebraska)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 8 hours ago
FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) -

The City of Fairbury says the supply of water in its water tower has been replenished after declaring a water emergency Wednesday morning because it had reached a low level.

The City said Wednesday the 1,000,000-gallon tower had dipped below the level necessary “to maintain a solid level of water”, and asked residents to stop all non-essential use of water. They said Thursday they believed the drop in level “was a result of supply and demand and likely due to residential irrigation.”

According to an update Thursday, the level had been replenished, but due to the high temperatures and lack of precipitation, the City is asking residents to regulate water as follows:

  • addresses ending in even numbers are to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns,  washing vehicles, etc. to even calendar days
  • addresses ending in odd numbers are to limit their outdoor water usage, including watering lawns, washing vehicles, etc. to odd calendar days.

The requested reduction in use is in effect until further notice.

