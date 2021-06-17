Advertisement

FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in northern New Jersey where federal agents shot and killed a suspect.

Officials say the shooting in Leonia occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the incident but did not immediately give further details on the shooting or the kidnapping.

The kidnapping victim was rescued and wasn’t harmed.

It’s not clear if the person who was fatally shot was armed, or whether they fired at law enforcement officers or threatened them with a weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City announces end of DHMs in Lincoln
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Best Buy Burglary
LPD: 3 Texas men break into Best Buy; iPads and other tech devices stacked near door to be stolen

Latest News

What to keep in mind as dangerous temperatures loom
What to keep in mind as dangerous temperatures loom
An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she...
Amber Alert canceled after Tenn. 9-month-old found safe; non-custodial mother in custody
A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash.
I-80 westbound near Ashland closed due to crash
Culligan of Crete donates a pallet of Culligan water to the Blue Valley Community Action -...
10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Crete
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
US jobless claims tick up to 412,000 from a pandemic low