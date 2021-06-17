Friday Forecast: Not quite as “hot”...but nowhere near “cool”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After another round of record highs on Thursday...a frontal boundary dropping south will put an end to our triple-digit heat...

Heat Advisory (KOLN)

After two days of scorching heat some changes are heading our way as a frontal boundary pressing south will shove the hottest air we’ve seen in years out of the region. Although not nearly as hot as it’s been...high temperatures over the next few days will still be quite warm...with highs in the upper 80s-to-upper 90s expected through Sunday. A more significant cool down is in the works for early next week...with highs for Monday and Tuesday in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s.

Friday Highs (KOLN)

Precipitation “chances” over the coming days will continue to be a bigger challenge...as isolated thunderstorms will be possible just about anywhere...and at anytime...even though most of the region will be dry the vast majority of the time. Frontal boundaries...some mid-level disturbances...outflow boundaries from earlier rounds of convection...and just plain old heat and humidity will all combine to keep the threat of thunderstorms in our forecasts daily. It does continue to look like the best chance for more “widespread” shower-and-thunderstorm activity will come Saturday night-and-into-Sunday as a stronger cold front begins to cross the region. This could also lead to a more significant severe weather threat over that time...so stay tuned to the latest forecast details if you have outdoor plans for the upcoming Father’s Day Weekend.

Severe Outlook Thursday (KOLN)

Severe Outlook Frida (KOLN)

Severe Outlook Saturday (KOLN)

