Advertisement

Girl, 8, wounded in drive-by shooting hopes for end to ‘fighting’

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Family members are sad and angry after an 8-year-old girl was injured by crossfire in a drive-by shooting that killed a young man.

Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear hours after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in South Los Angeles. She and her family had been visiting relatives in the area and were set to return home. They were steps from their car when gunfire erupted, and Brianna was hit.

“Something hit my shoulder, and it hurt,” Brianna said. “My sister sat me down, and she was putting pressure on the bullet.”

Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting....
Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting. She and her family were steps from their car, ready to return home, when gunfire erupted.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Brianna was taken to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We just heard bullets being thrown. We just heard the screams and people running. We started running,” said Brianna’s relative, who did not want to be identified. “Real sad and angry because she’s innocent. She’s a child. She shouldn’t go through that.”

Police say the shooting broke out as 22-year-old Marcelis Gude was standing near an alley. A car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire on Gude, who died after being taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, nor do detectives have a good description of the shooter. The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting were also unclear. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related.

Brianna and her mom are now headed home to Fresno, but they’re saddened by the violence.

“I hope they can please stop fighting because it’s bad,” Brianna said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City announces end of DHMs in Lincoln
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Best Buy Burglary
LPD: 3 Texas men break into Best Buy; iPads and other tech devices stacked near door to be stolen

Latest News

What to keep in mind as dangerous temperatures loom
What to keep in mind as dangerous temperatures loom
An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she...
Amber Alert canceled after Tenn. 9-month-old found safe; non-custodial mother in custody
A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash.
I-80 westbound near Ashland closed due to crash
Culligan of Crete donates a pallet of Culligan water to the Blue Valley Community Action -...
10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Crete
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
US jobless claims tick up to 412,000 from a pandemic low