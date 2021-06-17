Advertisement

Hawaii police search for missing Nebraska man suspended

Scene of search operations by authorities in Hawaii as they look for missing Lincoln, Nebraska man Samuel Martinez.(Kaua'i Police Department)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Police in Hawaii have suspended searches for a Nebraska man until there is new information on his whereabouts.

Samuel Joseph Martinez was studying microbiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before he flew to the Hawaiian island of Kauai on May 12.

The 23-year-old planned to spend nearly two weeks hiking and camping. His family filed a missing person’s report with police in Nebraska after he missed his May 25 flight home.

A Kauai police spokesperson told The Garden Island the department searched areas where Martinez may have hiked, but nothing has been found.

