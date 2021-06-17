I-80 westbound near Ashland closed due to crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said a serious crash occurred at I-80 westbound near mile-marker 423 in Cass County.

NSP said all westbound I-80 traffic is being forced to exit at MM 426, which is the Mahoney State Park interchange. Troopers said drivers need to use Highway 6 as an alternate route and expect delays.

According to Nebraska 511, traffic on I-80 is at a complete standstill for westbound lanes between exit 432 and exit 420.

Troopers said traffic is slow and stopped east of the Platte River, because of the westbound closure at the Mahoney State Park interchange, which is mile-marker 426.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.