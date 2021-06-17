LPD: Gun stolen out of car at auto repair shop overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he stole a gun out of a car at an auto repair shop.

On Monday, around 11 a.m., an officer was dispatched to Urgent Care Auto, off NW 18th and W O Streets, on a report of a larceny from a car.

LPD said a 53-year-old man reported leaving his 2003 green Ford Excursion for automotive work since June 8th and was contacted by staff after his car had been broken into.

According to police, the victim reported his .22 caliber handgun had been stolen.

On Wednesday, around 11:30 am, police said they were called to Matt Talbot Kitchen when a man came in and turned over two handguns that another man had given him.

LPD said the man thought this was suspicious and turned the guns over immediately.

Officers contacted the suspect who was located outside Matt Talbot Kitchen and he was arrested.

That man is facing possession of a stolen firearm charges.

LPD said the other gun was a .380 handgun which was not reported stolen and it’s unknown where it came from.

