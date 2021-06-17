Advertisement

LPD: Surveillance video shows man inside CVS after-hours; unclear how he broke-in

By Laura Halm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn how a man got inside a CVS after-hours and was caught smoking on surveillance footage.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the CVS at 48th and O Streets, in east Lincoln, on a report of an alarm.

LPD said the 911 caller was able to access the store’s security cameras and could see someone inside the store smoking.

According to police, responding officers said there were no signs of forced entry and the building was secure.

When officers went inside, LPD said there was no one in the store however there was a smell of recently smoked cigarettes.

LPD said officers reviewed security video from inside the CVS and could see a man walking around the store but then ran away.

Officers said at this time it’s not clear if anything was stolen from the store.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and are reviewing surveillance footage, as well as working to determine how the man got inside the store.

According to police, that CVS location does not sell cigarettes.

Anyone with information is should call police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

