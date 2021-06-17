LSO: Man facing drug charges following crash with semi in southeast Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of drug charges after deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say he crashed into a semi.

On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m., an off-duty LSO deputy was heading home after work and came up on a crash near 148th Street and Old Cheney Road, in southeast Lancaster County.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said that a black suburban vehicle was traveling eastbound on Old Cheney, stopped at the stop sign, then pulled out and crashed into the side of a semi truck.

LSO said the driver of the car was identified as 39-year-old Gregory Snider. He was transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

According to Sheriff Wagner, when the deputy got to the crash scene, there was money everywhere.

Investigators said that Snider had $20,000 in cash and LSO was able to recover $18,986 found at the crash scene.

While processing Snider’s car to be towed, Sheriff Wagner said deputies found a number of controlled substances including: pills, 15-grams of psylocibin mushrooms, tabs of LSD and two glass jars of marijuana totaling 5.5-grams.

Snider was released from the hospital and then lodged in jail. He is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

Snider was also cited for DUI third offense and no proof of insurance.

Sheriff Wagner said it was very fortunate that a deputy was there though that deputy’s first priority was serving aid.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.