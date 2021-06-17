LSO: Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes car in bean field near Crete airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe is involved in a number of thefts throughout the county.

Deputies said they’ve been investigating a number of rural burglaries and other thefts and were able to identify a potential suspect vehicle.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said that vehicle was spotted by their Criminal Investigation Unit with assistance with the Fugitive Task Force through surveillance methods.

On Tuesday between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. investigators were conducting surveillance on a car they suspected was involved in a number of burglaries.

Deputies in marked units tried stopping the car at 148th Street and Highway 34 but they said the car took off at high rate of speed and was pulling a trailer.

LSO said they terminated the pursuit because of dangerous driving. Around 4:30 a.m. that morning deputies spotted that car with the trailer behind Hobby Lobby at 66th and O streets.

Deputies said they tried making a traffic stop, the trailer had been disconnected, but the car was speeding through the parking lot and driving over curbs. Sheriff Wagner said the pursuit was called off because of dangerous driving.

According to investigators, the flat bed trailer was stolen in the northeast Lincoln area.

On Wednesday, around 1 p.m. NSP started following the car along Highway 6.

Sheriff Wagner said the car was pulling into the lot at the Lancaster County jail complex where it drove around a bit, then went south on SW 40th and kept going.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the car drove through the ditch and then back up on the road but eventually ended up in a bean field half a mile south of the Crete airport.

LSO said the car got stuck in a shallow waterway and the suspect then took off running, but he was caught and arrested.

Sheriff Wagner said Jaden Reiman was taken into custody with help from Saline County law enforcement, Crete Police, as well as NSP troopers.

LSO deputies and law enforcement officers used surveillance techniques to stop the car.

Sheriff Wagner said Reiman is facing burglary charges, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest charges and first degree false imprisonment. Sheriff Wagner said there was a woman in the passenger seat of the car who was pleading and urging Reiman to stop and release her.

According to deputies, the car was registered to the woman.

Sheriff Wagner said the burglary charge stems from an incident on June 10th at around 10:34 a.m. where a man in southeast Lancaster County came home and saw Reiman’s car parked in the driveway.

LSO said the man saw a number of valuables laid out to be put in the car and a checkbook was stolen.

Sheriff Wagner explained that the victim saw a man and woman run out of his home. It was through surveillance video that deputies were able to identify Reiman and the car.

Deputies said they’re working to see if Reiman is involved in catalytic converter thefts that have been happening throughout the county.

Sheriff Wagner said Reiman and the woman in his car during the arrest have recently been in Hastings, Grand Island and York, so investigators are working with law enforcement officers there to see if the couple may be involved in any other incidents.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.