Advertisement

Nebraska State Offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state offices will close Friday in anticipation of a new federal law that will establish Juneteenth as a recognized government holiday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered the closure to comply with a state law that grants the same paid holiday benefits to state employees.

State employees will receive a paid day of leave. Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military and state employees engaged in other essential functions.

The governor’s office said in a press release that all workers should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Police tape.
Man shot in the face at party in Lincoln dies
A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
I-80 westbound near Ashland closed due to fatal crash
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City announces end of DHMs in Lincoln
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Friday Highs
Friday Forecast: Not quite as “hot”...but nowhere near “cool”
Buffalo County employees get Friday off in observance of the newly declared "Juneteenth" holiday.
Buffalo County employees get Friday off
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County
Nebraska to offer additional payments for 2019 flood relief