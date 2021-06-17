Advertisement

Omaha Police: Man takes own life after firing shot at officers

By 6 News Staff reports
Updated: 19 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a man took his own life Wednesday night in Elkhorn after taking a shot at responding officers.

OPD responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex south of North Main Street and Park Road about 8:53 p.m.

While on the way, officers were notified that the suspect in the domestic violence call had fled on foot armed with a rifle and wearing a tactical vest. Police said when officers encountered the man in the parking lot of the complex, the man fired at least one shot toward officers then turned a gun on himself. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man died.

Police say no officers discharged a weapon during the incident. The situation will be treated as an in-custody death, and the Nebraska State Patrol will assist in the investigation.

Police were unable to provide details about the initial call of domestic violence.

