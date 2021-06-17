Omaha Police: Man takes own life after firing shot at officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a man took his own life Wednesday night in Elkhorn after taking a shot at responding officers.

OPD responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex south of North Main Street and Park Road about 8:53 p.m.

While on the way, officers were notified that the suspect in the domestic violence call had fled on foot armed with a rifle and wearing a tactical vest. Police said when officers encountered the man in the parking lot of the complex, the man fired at least one shot toward officers then turned a gun on himself. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man died.

Police say no officers discharged a weapon during the incident. The situation will be treated as an in-custody death, and the Nebraska State Patrol will assist in the investigation.

Police were unable to provide details about the initial call of domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.