Schwellenbach named second team All-American

Nebraska infielder/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach #1
Nebraska infielder/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach #1(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker Spencer Schwellenbach has been named a second-team All-American by Baseball America, in addition to a number of other honors.

Schwellenbach is the first Husker to earn All-American honors since Jake Meyers in 2017.

The junior hit .284 in 2021 with 6 home runs and 40 RBI’s. He also went 3-1 on the mound with a .57 ERA.

Below is a list of Schwellenbach’s postseason honors:

• Big Ten Player of the Year

• John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year

• NCAA All-Fayetteville Region Team

• First-Team All-Big Ten

• Baseball American Second-Team All-Americans

• Collegiate Baseball Second-Team All-American

• NCBWA Third-Team All-American

• Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

• First-Team Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team

