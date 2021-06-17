Schwellenbach named second team All-American
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker Spencer Schwellenbach has been named a second-team All-American by Baseball America, in addition to a number of other honors.
Schwellenbach is the first Husker to earn All-American honors since Jake Meyers in 2017.
The junior hit .284 in 2021 with 6 home runs and 40 RBI’s. He also went 3-1 on the mound with a .57 ERA.
Below is a list of Schwellenbach’s postseason honors:
• Big Ten Player of the Year
• John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year
• NCAA All-Fayetteville Region Team
• First-Team All-Big Ten
• Baseball American Second-Team All-Americans
• Collegiate Baseball Second-Team All-American
• NCBWA Third-Team All-American
• Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist
• First-Team Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team
