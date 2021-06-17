Advertisement

Sections of 84th Street closed as median buckles

Two sections of 84th Street are cordoned off with cones due to cracked concrete
Two sections of 84th Street are cordoned off with cones due to cracked concrete(Ryan Swanigan 1011 NOW)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sections of 84th Street between Old Cheney Road and O Street, which appear to have buckled along the median, have been blocked off by traffic cones for drivers to avoid.

Pictures by a 10/11 crew found several areas of broken road, including in the northbound lane of 84th Street, just north of the intersection with Pioneers Boulevard.

Another spot was found in the southbound lane, north of 84th and Glynoaks, also prompting a lane closure.

Other areas of the median along 84th Street have buckled.

According to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at least one section is believed to be caused by hot and dry weather conditions.

