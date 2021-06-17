Advertisement

Several streets near downtown to close Saturday for parade

(WAVE 3 News)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several streets near downtown will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the Star City Pride Parade. Affected streets include:

  • Goodhue Boulevard between “G” and “H” streets
  • “H” Street between 14th and 16th streets
  • “K” Street between 14th and 16th streets
  • 14th Street between “H” and “K” streets
  • 16th Street between “H” and “K” streets

Some StarTran bus stops may be closed in this area during the parade. Digital signs will alert motorists to upcoming street closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time. Those who need to park in the area are encouraged to access a nearby parking garage prior to 8 a.m.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

