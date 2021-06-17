Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: The June sizzle continues Thursday afternoon

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of the hottest temperatures in years is expected Thursday afternoon in southern and eastern Nebraska. A cold front will bring “some” relief on Friday, however, temperatures are expected to remain above average through the weekend.

Heat Advisory for southern and eastern Nebraska until 8 PM Thursday evening. High temperatures combined with the moisture in the will make it feel like 105 to 110 this afternoon.

Triple digit heat this afternoon with heat indices from 105 to 110
Triple digit heat this afternoon with heat indices from 105 to 110(1011 Weather Team)

Record breaking high temperatures will again be possible in parts of Nebraska. The record high for June 17th in Lincoln is 101 set in 1918. High temperature Thursday afternoon will be around 104 degrees with the feel like temperature from 105 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 30 mph.

Record heat is possible on Thursday with highs into 100s across a good portion of the area.
Record heat is possible on Thursday with highs into 100s across a good portion of the area.(KOLN)

A cold front will move into southeast Nebraska tonight and may even stall out along the Kansas-Nebraska border. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorm tonight into Friday morning along that frontal boundary but, widespread rain is unlikely. Friday will be a bit cooler but, still on the hot side Friday afternoon and perhaps a bit more humid. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid 90s.

It will be cooler on Friday but, still hot and a bit more humid.
It will be cooler on Friday but, still hot and a bit more humid.(1011 Weather Team)

Saturday and Sunday will still be in the mid 90s and muggy. There appears to be a little better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. A more significant cool down is expected on Monday.

Not as hot Friday through Sunday, it will still be hot and a bit muggy. Significant cool down...
Not as hot Friday through Sunday, it will still be hot and a bit muggy. Significant cool down for Monday.(1011 Weather Team)

