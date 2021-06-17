What to keep in mind as dangerous temperatures loom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As temperatures approach triple digits it’s best to wear lighter clothing, carry water and sunscreen, experts say.

First responders say there are four key points when temperatures get this high. Stay dry, stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.

If you plan on being outside in extreme heat, the CDC recommends scheduling activities when it’s coolest, and incorporating a buddy system to monitor heat related symptoms. Some of the symptoms include headaches, nausea and fatigue.

“Be sure that you have some sort of area of shelter, a shade tree or a canopy at a pool. Be sure that you’re hydrating. That doesn’t mean waiting until you feel thirsty, hydrating means drink plenty of water ahead of time, before you go outside into that activity,” said Lincoln Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer, Nancy Crist.

According to the CDC, high temperatures result in roughly 702 deaths in the United States each year, and 94% of all heat related deaths occur between May and September. Doctors say nausea, headache and fatigue are the most common symptoms of heat exhaustion.

If you experience any heat related symptoms, it’s best to drink fluids and go someplace that’s cool or in the shade. Under extreme circumstances first responders recommend calling 911.

“If we find you and you’ve gone inside in the air-conditioning and you’ve cooled yourself down, and you don’t want to go to the hospital and all your vitals are checking out, we’re not going to kidnap you, we’re not gong to force you to go to the hospital. But at least we can come and do a medical evaluation and make sure you’re okay,” said Crist.

First responders say when temperatures are in to the triple digits, it’s better to be overly cautious.

