The Can Care-a-Van makes two stops Thursday in Columbus and Nebraska City

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even in this Nebraska heat, both Columbus and Nebraska City collected thousands of pounds of canned goods for their local pantries.

Below are results from Thursday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Columbus:

Goal: 50,000 lbs of food

Donated: 21,816 Ibs

This food benefits the Platte County Food Pantry.

Nebraska City: 22,659 Ibs

Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food

Donated:

This food benefits the Nebraska City Food Pantry.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Hebron, Lexington and Atkinson on Friday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors AAA Auto Club Group and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

