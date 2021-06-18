The Can Care-a-Van makes two stops Thursday in Columbus and Nebraska City
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even in this Nebraska heat, both Columbus and Nebraska City collected thousands of pounds of canned goods for their local pantries.
Below are results from Thursday’s Can Care-a-Van.
Columbus:
Goal: 50,000 lbs of food
Donated: 21,816 Ibs
This food benefits the Platte County Food Pantry.
Nebraska City: 22,659 Ibs
Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food
Donated:
This food benefits the Nebraska City Food Pantry.
The Can Care-a-Van will be in Hebron, Lexington and Atkinson on Friday.
Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors AAA Auto Club Group and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
