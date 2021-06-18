Advertisement

The Can Care-a-Van makes two stops Thursday in Columbus and Nebraska City

Caption
By 10/11 NOW and Nicole Griffith
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even in this Nebraska heat, both Columbus and Nebraska City collected thousands of pounds of canned goods for their local pantries.

Below are results from Thursday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Columbus:

Goal: 50,000 lbs of food

Donated: 21,816 Ibs

This food benefits the Platte County Food Pantry.

Nebraska City: 22,659 Ibs

Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food

Donated:

This food benefits the Nebraska City Food Pantry.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Hebron, Lexington and Atkinson on Friday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors AAA Auto Club Group and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
I-80 westbound near Ashland closed due to fatal crash
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Nebraska State Offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth
Two sections of 84th Street are cordoned off with cones due to cracked concrete
Sections of 84th Street closed as median buckles

Latest News

The generous people in Columbus brought in items by the truckloads.
Can Care-a-Van in Nebraska City and Columbus
Culligan of Crete donates a pallet of Culligan water to the Blue Valley Community Action -...
10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Crete
People in Geneva donating to the Can Care-a-Van.
Can Care-a-Van in Geneva, Grand Island and York
Can Care-a-Van in Crete.
Can Care-a-Van in Ainsworth, Aurora, Crete and Ord