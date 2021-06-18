College World Series flashback: Omaha teen recalls viral moment 5 years later

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sam DiDonato, 15, of Omaha still gets recognized in public for a moment he barely remembers when he was 10-years-old.

DiDonato was in the stands at TD Ameritrade Park for the TCU vs. Coastal Carolina game in 2016 when he got into an epic staredown with an ESPN camera.

The moment went viral online.

To this day, his face pops up all over social media — it’s one of the more popular GIFs used for memes. Sam told 6 News that people still recognize him from that moment five years later.

“It’s kind of crazy to just think that somebody that I’ve never met before knows who I am, but I have no clue who they are,” DiDonato said. “It’s just kind of weird because sometimes I’ll open my phone and then I’ll just see my face.”

He said even during the pandemic while wearing a mask, people would say they could tell it was him from his eyes.

Sam and his mom Trish are both looking forward to watching the CWS this year.

Currently, Sam plays baseball.

When asked if he dreamed of one day playing in the CWS and creating a new viral moment — but from the baseball diamond — Sam said that would “ironic.”

