College World Series from space: Astronaut sends good-luck tweet from International Space Station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College World Series has always drawn fans from near and far to downtown Omaha. On Friday, the fan-sphere extended all the way into space.

NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted a photo Friday of the view of TD Ameritrade Park and CHI Health Center as seen from the International Space Station — with a message of luck to all the athletes and teams competing in the tournament.

Omaha, Nebraska is a busy place this time of year with the NCAA Baseball College World Series and US Olympic Swim Trials. Best of luck to all the teams and individuals competing! Great view inside TD Ameritrade Park and the CHI Health Center from 250 miles up. pic.twitter.com/Q8TOFAjl1p — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) June 18, 2021

According to his profile on NASA’s website, Kimbrough has been a U.S. astronaut since 2004, completing his first spaceflight in 2008. He has completed multiple spacewalks and has logged 189 days in space.

Kimbrough, 54, is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the ISS that launched in April, according to the NASA website.

