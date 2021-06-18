College World Series from space: Astronaut sends good-luck tweet from International Space Station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College World Series has always drawn fans from near and far to downtown Omaha. On Friday, the fan-sphere extended all the way into space.
NASA Astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted a photo Friday of the view of TD Ameritrade Park and CHI Health Center as seen from the International Space Station — with a message of luck to all the athletes and teams competing in the tournament.
According to his profile on NASA’s website, Kimbrough has been a U.S. astronaut since 2004, completing his first spaceflight in 2008. He has completed multiple spacewalks and has logged 189 days in space.
Kimbrough, 54, is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the ISS that launched in April, according to the NASA website.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.
CWS information
Parking, security, tickets & more
Heading to the College World Series? Here’s everything thing you need to know before you go.