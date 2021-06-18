Friday Forecast: More heat expected for Friday and into Father’s Day Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday say more records fall across the state as brutally hot conditions were experienced by most everyone across the state. Temperatures topped out between 100° and 108° for most of southern and eastern parts of the state, with records falling for areas like Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, and McCook.

Thursday's Recorded Highs (KOLN)

Record Highs For June 17th (KOLN)

After two days of blazing heat across the area, a weak cold front will shove the hottest of the air just to our south as the boundary basically stalls out across extreme southern and southeastern Nebraska. Temperatures behind the front as we head into the day on Friday will be “cooler”, though most areas should see temperatures by this afternoon into the lower and middle 90s. It won’t be record heat, but it’ll still be pretty toasty as we wrap up the work week.

Temperatures on Friday should stay in the lower to middle 90s for most of the state with some areas along the KS-NE border reaching near 100°. (KOLN)

Unfortunately, the heat looks to stick around as we head into Father’s Day weekend and the official start of astronomical summer on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will range from the mid 80s to low 90s across the state with temperatures spiking yet again on Sunday ahead of another cold front that will sweep through the state. We should see highs in the mid to upper 90s to lower 100s across parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures will peak again on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s across parts of central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

That cold front that should move through the area on Sunday will give us a BIG cool down as we head into early next week as temperatures are forecast to fall to the lower and middle 70s for most of the state. Temperatures from there will climb back to near normal with highs in the lower to middle 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

Rain chances are scattered over the next 7 days for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with some hit and miss showers and storms possible through the weekend with a stalled out frontal boundary across the area. The stronger cold front that is forecast to move through the area on Sunday will likely give us one of our better chances for rain with some continued low-end chances for moisture through most of next week.

More hot weather is expected through the weekend with a big cool down early next week. (KOLN)

Precipitation “chances” over the coming days will continue to be a bigger challenge...as isolated thunderstorms will be possible just about anywhere...and at anytime...even though most of the region will be dry the vast majority of the time. Frontal boundaries...some mid-level disturbances...outflow boundaries from earlier rounds of convection...and just plain old heat and humidity will all combine to keep the threat of thunderstorms in our forecasts daily. It does continue to look like the best chance for more “widespread” shower-and-thunderstorm activity will come Saturday night-and-into-Sunday as a stronger cold front begins to cross the region. This could also lead to a more significant severe weather threat over that time...so stay tuned to the latest forecast details if you have outdoor plans for the upcoming Father’s Day Weekend.

