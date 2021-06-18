Hot and muggy this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures remain for the weekend with many locations likely to be in the hot category. Dew points will remain above 60° so it will continue to feel muggy. Rain is going to be possible both Saturday and Sunday (Father’s Day) as well.

A cold front has stalled out near the Kansas-Nebraska border. That stationary front will meander around Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas Saturday before lifting north as a warm front early Sunday. A cold front moves through the area later Sunday. An upper level disturbance looks to move through the area late Saturday into early Sunday. With all of this in play this weekend and ample moisture, showers and thunderstorms can’t be completely ruled out at any time Saturday or Sunday. The chance of rain Saturday morning and afternoon is 10 to 20%. Saturday night into early Sunday morning the chance of showers and thunderstorms is 40 to 50%. Some storms during this time could be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. Much of Sunday morning and afternoon, the chance of rain is 10 to 20%. By late afternoon and evening, there is a 20 to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area. A few lingering showers are possible early Monday before we get a break from the chance of rain for a bit.

Severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday afternoon and into the night. (KOLN)

High temperatures this weekend will remain above average for most of the area with highs in the 80s and 90s. Relief is headed our way behind the cold front Sunday. Highs on Monday look to be in the 70s. Don’t get used to it though as highs return to the low 80s to low 90s Tuesday. The warming trend continues Wednesday through Friday with a chance of rain each day. Dew points above 60° are likely this weekend before they drop into the 40s and 50s Monday. Dew points will then rise so by Wednesday it should be muggy again.

Above average temperatures expected Saturday. (KOLN)

Above average temperatures remain for most of the area Sunday. (KOLN)

It will be much cooler Monday thanks to a cold front moving through the area Sunday. (KOLN)

Hot this weekend, then much cooler early next week. The best chance of rain will be Saturday night into early Sunday morning. (KOLN)

