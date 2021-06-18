Lincoln Airport hosting free drive-in movie ‘Top Gun’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Lincoln Airport is bringing back its popular free drive-in movie night in July.

The movie ‘Top Gun’ will be shown on an inflatable screen in an open green space on the west side of the airport on back-to-back nights, July 15th and 16th.

The event is free, but those who wish to attend need to register for tickets. Click here to register for July 15th. Click here to register for July 16th.

Parking is first-come, first-serve beginning at 7:45 each evening. There will be no entrance after 9pm, with the movie starting at dark. Attendees can either stay in their vehicles or bring blankets and chairs and sit on the grass.

There are no campers or tents, no pets, and no alcohol allowed. Food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed.

The airport kicked off its drive-in movie nights in 2020, with limited-attendance showings filling up quickly.

