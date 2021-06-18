Advertisement

Lincoln Airport hosting free drive-in movie ‘Top Gun’

The Lincoln Airport is hosting free drive-in showings of 'Top Gun'
The Lincoln Airport is hosting free drive-in showings of 'Top Gun'(LNK Airport)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Lincoln Airport is bringing back its popular free drive-in movie night in July.

The movie ‘Top Gun’ will be shown on an inflatable screen in an open green space on the west side of the airport on back-to-back nights, July 15th and 16th.

The event is free, but those who wish to attend need to register for tickets. Click here to register for July 15th. Click here to register for July 16th.

Parking is first-come, first-serve beginning at 7:45 each evening. There will be no entrance after 9pm, with the movie starting at dark. Attendees can either stay in their vehicles or bring blankets and chairs and sit on the grass.

There are no campers or tents, no pets, and no alcohol allowed. Food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed.

The airport kicked off its drive-in movie nights in 2020, with limited-attendance showings filling up quickly.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-80 near Ashland is closed because of a serious crash that included a fatality,...
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Ashland
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police locate possible witness
New License
Nebraska DMV introduces new driver’s license
Nebraska State Offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth
Two sections of 84th Street are cordoned off with cones due to cracked concrete
Sections of 84th Street closed as median buckles

Latest News

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Man arrested for fighting stranger at Branched Oak Lake
Lincoln Police Department
Man arrested after trying to shoplift whiskey & clothes from Walmart
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to host signing ceremony for hair discrimination bill
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 14-year-old boy finds handgun while swimming at Holmes Lake